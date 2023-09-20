Hit Man Director, Cast, Plot, Where To Stream It, And More Info

Every year, the fall film festival season (try saying that five times fast) brings all sorts of discussion points to those who of us who are way too plugged into such things, from Academy Awards buzz for certain performances and movies to potentially controversial subject matter on the horizon (#neverforget the weeks and weeks of online discourse and rampant speculation this phenomenon caused for a movie like, say, 2019's "Joker") and everything in between. But, ideally, these sorts of early screenings also help put certain kinds of movies on the radar for a wider range of audiences, shining a spotlight on titles that many might not have even heard of before. And, in some cases, a wave of overwhelmingly positive critic reactions and reviews can play a big role in helping them land distribution partners at a pretty penny.

Such appears to be the case with "Hit Man," the latest movie by acclaimed filmmaker Richard Linklater. Upon debuting at this year's Venice Film Festival and swiftly building up even more hype at the Toronto International Film Festival, the thriller has all the makings of becoming the next big hit. This is clearly something that Netflix seemed to take notice of, as Variety recently reported the news that the streamer has swooped in and purchased the distribution rights for a whopping $20 million. Whether you've been looking forward to this project for a while now or this is the first you're hearing about it, consider this your primer on everything you need to know about "Hit Man."