Glen Powell Brings His Talents (And Handsome Mug) To Netflix With The Hit Man Trailer
One of the most exciting movie releases of 2024 just got its first trailer. "Hit Man," the latest film by acclaimed indie director Richard Linklater (the man responsible for "School of Rock") received near-universal praise when it screened at film festivals in the fall of last year, and now audiences can finally get a taste of what the fuzz is about. Turns out, a lot of it may just be the chance to see Glen Powell dressing up in a lot of silly outfits. You know what, though? We're fully in.
"Hit Man" sees the latest collaboration between Powell and Linklater after "Everybody Wants Some!!" and "Apollo 10 1⁄2: A Space Age Childhood," and this time they also co-wrote the script together, based on the 2001 Texas Monthly magazine article of the same name by Skip Hollandsworth (who also wrote the article that inspired Linklater's "Bernie" as well as co-writing that screenplay). The film follows a nerdy part-time teacher who also masquerades as an undercover agent for the cops. Things get complicated when he is hired to save a woman in need.
Powell is joined by Adria Arjona ("Andor," "Morbius"), as well as Austin Amelio ("Song to Song") and Retta ("Parks and Recreation").
Time for Glenn Powell to shine bright
Glen Powell has quickly become one of the most interesting actors working today, and it's about time that he gets a chance to lead a star vehicle film. After "Anyone But You" tried and failed to capitalize on the star power he exhibited in "Top Gun: Maverick," it is up to "Hit Man" to both bring back the erotic thriller and also turn its leading man into a heartthrob star. Though the trailer is rather scant in plot details, it does show Powell in full superstar mode, as well as him trying out several costumes that range from cool to outright silly.
Of course, real ones know he's been a star since he almost reached the end of the titular game in "Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over."
"Hit Man" premieres on Netflix on June 7, 2024. Here's the official synopsis for "Hit Man":
When the most sought-after, albeit least trustworthy, hitman in Houston breaks protocol to help a desperate woman trying to get away from an abusive boyfriend, he finds himself living the life of one of his false personas, falling for the woman and flirting with becoming a criminal himself.