Glen Powell Brings His Talents (And Handsome Mug) To Netflix With The Hit Man Trailer

One of the most exciting movie releases of 2024 just got its first trailer. "Hit Man," the latest film by acclaimed indie director Richard Linklater (the man responsible for "School of Rock") received near-universal praise when it screened at film festivals in the fall of last year, and now audiences can finally get a taste of what the fuzz is about. Turns out, a lot of it may just be the chance to see Glen Powell dressing up in a lot of silly outfits. You know what, though? We're fully in.

"Hit Man" sees the latest collaboration between Powell and Linklater after "Everybody Wants Some!!" and "Apollo 10 1⁄2: A Space Age Childhood," and this time they also co-wrote the script together, based on the 2001 Texas Monthly magazine article of the same name by Skip Hollandsworth (who also wrote the article that inspired Linklater's "Bernie" as well as co-writing that screenplay). The film follows a nerdy part-time teacher who also masquerades as an undercover agent for the cops. Things get complicated when he is hired to save a woman in need.

Powell is joined by Adria Arjona ("Andor," "Morbius"), as well as Austin Amelio ("Song to Song") and Retta ("Parks and Recreation").