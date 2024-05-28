Why All In The Family's Sally Struthers Struggles To Watch The Show Today

Few things could bring out Archie Bunker's softer side like his "little girl" Gloria. Caroll O'Connor's cantankerous, Queens-born working man ruled the Bunker household with an iron fist on "All in the Family" (one that was often wrapped around a can of beer). He would frequently shout down his son-in-law Mike (Rob Reiner) whenever those two went toe-to-toe over their personal beliefs and rarely blinked before steamrolling over his wife Edith (Jean Stapleton), who deserved some sort of medal for her remarkable patience. This is also what made it so satisfying on the too-rare occasions when Edith figuratively body-slammed Archie by sticking up for herself.

If anyone could get Archie to play nice without having to bend his arm behind his back, though, it was Gloria (Sally Struthers). She had her mother's sweetness, but also her father's stubborn streak. That, coupled with her increasingly feminist outlook over the course of the series, made her both a worthy rival for Archie and someone he cared deeply for beneath all his bluster. They would quarrel the same as anyone else in their home, yet, as Archie famously told Gloria on her wedding day, she was "still [his] little girl and always will be."

The relationship between O'Connor and Struthers' onscreen counterparts extended off-camera. As Struthers told Closer Weekly in a 2021 interview to commemorate the show turning 50: