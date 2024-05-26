Gareth Edwards' Godzilla 'Shocked' Elizabeth Olsen In An Emotional Way

Hey, did you forget that Elizabeth Olsen was in the 2014 "Godzilla" reboot? It's okay if you did — she has a somewhat thankless role, playing the wife of the film's main (human) character, Mr. Boring (not his real name), portrayed by Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Olsen's character spends most of the film on her own or hanging out with her son (Carson Bolde). When she's not doing that, she's standing in the rain and looking up at Godzilla with a shocked face. To be clear: Olsen is fine in the role, she just doesn't have a whole lot to do.

The nature of spending most of the film removed from a majority of the action ended up having an emotional impact on Olsen when she finally got to see "Godzilla." In Olsen's own words, she was "shocked" by some of the film's emotional beats, and there's a good chance she wouldn't have felt that way if she had been present during the filming of the scenes in question.

In one way, Olsen was like us, the general audience, seeing everything for the first time.