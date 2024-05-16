You Might Have Missed The Star Trek: Voyager Easter Egg In This Week's Discovery

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the latest episode of "Star Trek: Discovery."

Has anyone else noticed that the final season of "Discovery" has started to feel a little ... monotonous? Almost every episode to this point has followed a similar structure: Captain Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and her crew must outrun Moll (Eve Harlow) and her Breen lover L'ak (Elias Toufexis) to find the next clue to the Progenitors technology in some distant part of the galaxy, pass a series of tests in order to prove themselves worthy of such an important find, and end on a mini cliffhanger of sorts as one of the other officers announces a breakthrough to the location of the next clue. Be sure to tune in next week to see the Discovery crew creep that much closer to the ultimate power in the universe!

Episode 8, fittingly titled "Labyrinths," just revealed a certain method behind that madness, however. As Burnham follows the latest lead pointing towards The Eternal Gallery and Archive, a space museum preserving ancient relics and cultural mainstays from countless civilizations, the story quickly plunges Burnham into a mental maze filled with red herrings, false starts, and seemingly no real way to actually solve this puzzle. In other words, "Discovery" basically incorporates the essence of monotony directly into its plot — and one casually-dropped Easter egg to another "Trek" series that's all about being lost in space goes even further to tie everything into a neat, thematic bow.

You see, The Eternal Gallery and Archive is presently located in a region of space known as the Badlands. Though only Commander Rayner (Callum Keith Rennie) is familiar with this area of intense plasma storms, Trekkies may have recognized this as the same place featured in the series premiere of "Star Trek: Voyager."