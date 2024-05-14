Nicolas Cage To Reprise Spider-Verse Role In Spider-Man Noir Live-Action Series

Spider-Man Noir may have spent the past few years off somewhere staring at matches as they burn, but the hilariously melodramatic Spider-Verse character played by Nicolas Cage will officially return in a new show on MGM+ and Amazon's Prime Video, according to Variety. What's wilder: the show will be live action.

The new show will be called "Noir," and this isn't the first time we've heard about it: the show was first announced back in February 2023, but Cage's casting wasn't confirmed at that time. In fact, a month earlier the beloved actor actually told ScreenRant that he wasn't going to be included in "Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse," a decision he seemed bummed about. "You'd have to ask Sony," he told the outlet when asked about the future of his character. "No one's spoken to me about that ... I wish they would. I love Spider-Man Noir, too. I think that's a great character."

Thankfully, something even better than an animated sequel has come along, and as he so often is when it comes to inexplicable, entertaining roles, Cage is apparently down to get involved. Amazon made the announcement about Cage's return in an upfront meeting with investors today. "We are absolutely thrilled to have Nicolas Cage starring in this series! No one else could bring such pathos, pain, and heart to this singular character," Sony Pictures Television Studios president Katherine Pope said in a statement shared by Variety.