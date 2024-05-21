An Early Idea For Day Of The Dead Took The Horror To The White House

While speaking with George Anderson about a potential third movie, Romero said: "The zombies are a little more sympathetic. We see them organizing slightly now and if there's ever a third film that's what it will be about."

He then added a tantalizing detail while mentioning legendary horror filmmaker Dario Argento:

"Dario Argento, who we're co-producing this film with, an Italian director, said that the third one has to be 'Zombies in the White House'. And maybe that's what it will be, I don't know."

Of course, anyone who has seen "Day of the Dead" can tell you that's not what the sequel is about — most of the movie is set in an underground bunker. Still, it's fun to imagine the political satire Romero could've created with a White House-set zombie movie. A year after his interview with Anderson, Romero playfully teased a third movie again (according to the book "The Making of George A. Romero's Day of the Dead" By Lee Karr). "Everyone wants to do the third part of the Living Dead Trilogy, but I don't want to do that right now," Romero said. "All I have is a sketch for it. I'm threatening to do a 'Zombies at Home', a kind of 'My Three Sons', non-violent and totally boring."

Needless to say, that's not what happened, either.