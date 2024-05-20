The Ms. Marvel Scene Iman Vellani Couldn't Get Through Without Laughing
Iman Vellani is one of the best things to happen to the Marvel Cinematic Universe since Robert Downey Jr. was cast as Iron Man. Not only is she perfect as Kamala Khan, the best part of "The Marvels," but she is also a star both on and off the screen. Just as Downey Jr. embodied Tony Stark so much that the comic book version of the character noticeably changed to resemble his portrayal, Vellani embodies Kamala to the point of making the character forever associated with her.
Likewise, Vellani is very much in tune with what the MCU is doing right, and what it should be doing better, as well as a huge comic book nerd. Take her response in a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) session to being asked what "Ms. Marvel" scene was the hardest to film due to her laughing so much.
"The M word scene," Vellani answered. "It was by far the most challenging scene to film and I say that with all seriousness. The take you see in on [Disney+] is one of two takes we got where I didn't giggle when [Bruno actor Matt Lintz] said the word. I just couldn't believe it. I still can't say that word [in real life] without letting out what sounds like a Ron Swanson giggle."
This, of course, is referring to the moment Kamala learns she is actually a homo superior, a.k.a. mutant – our first mention of mutants in the MCU.
How Iman Vellani reacted to the mutant reveal in Ms. Marvel
This reveal came at the end of "Ms. Marvel," as Kamala is discovering that her powers are not as simple as they appear. She discovers she is a descendent of beings from the Noor dimension and has the ability to manipulate energy from the Noor dimension and turn it into matter. But while she thought those abilities came from a family heirloom, it turns out that her being a mutant is what grants her superpowers.
The reveal was huge, and also very secret — as are all things Marvel. When Vellani was told, she "immediately freaked out." As she put it, "I emailed Kevin Feige in all caps. I was like, 'Are you doing this like for real? Are you sure? I'm so honored!'"
It's no wonder that Vellani and Kamala Khan are being set up as big players in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. "The Marvels" ended with our first look at the Young Avengers Initiative, with Kamala taking on the Nick Fury-type role of bringing young superheroes together. Given Kamala is the character who we've seen is most enthusiastic about being a superhero and being in the Marvel universe, there is no better choice. The MCU is in safe hands.