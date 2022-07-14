Ms. Marvel's Superpowers Origin Was Kept Under Tight Wraps, And Then It Made Everyone Giddy On Set

You know the drill: beware of spoilers for the season finale of "Ms. Marvel."

You know what never gets old? Watching up-and-coming actors land the role of a lifetime and excel with high-profile appearances in popular movies or shows, such as those taking place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Tom Holland became a household name practically overnight thanks to his charismatic turn in "Captain America: Civil War" (although real ones already knew about his potential from "In the Heart of the Sea," "The Lost City of Z," and even a voice role in "Locke"). And now we have another rising star in our midst.

Not a moment too soon, Iman Vellani is well on her way to accomplishing the same after her impressive performance as Kamala Khan in all six episodes of the MCU's Disney+ series "Ms. Marvel." And if her talent didn't already speak for itself, the young actor's refreshingly bold and unfiltered comments — such as when she publicly (and jokingly) disputed with Kevin Feige over whether the MCU ought to be considered the Earth-616 universe or not — further endeared herself to fans.

With that in mind, naturally, Vellani had the most heartwarming reaction to the big reveal at the very end of the season finale of "Ms. Marvel," which dropped the M-bomb on the universe with the first acknowledgement of mutants in the MCU, thanks to the hard work of Kamala's friend Bruno (Matt Lintz) doing the honors. But it should come as no surprise that this massive development was kept hush-hush throughout production. In fact, out of the entire cast, only Vellani herself was privy to these plans beforehand.