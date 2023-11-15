Where Does Iman Vellani Think Marvel Can Improve? Start With The Fandom [Exclusive]

It's a shame that Nia DaCosta's "The Marvels" failed to draw in mainstream moviegoers because, despite the film's flaws, they're missing out on a star-making performance from Iman Vellani, who steals the film from its lead, Brie Larson, as Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel. For those who've kept up with the Marvel Cinematic Universe's myriad Disney+ spinoff shows, Vellani's brilliance won't come as a surprise. She proved she was the goods during the series' first (and possibly only) season run, and effortlessly brought her charisma to the big screen. She's only 21 years old, and she is going to be unstoppable.

And if Marvel Studios knows what they're doing, they're going to shake off the box office disappointment of "The Marvels" and find a way to do justice by Vellani's Khan. Because she's not only the Marvel Cinematic Universe's brightest new star, she genuinely loves being a part of this world.

Had the AMPTP done the right thing and made a fair deal with SAG-AFTRA earlier, Vellani would've slayed on the publicity circuit. She would've dazzled on talk shows and charmed the hell out of the junket press. Most importantly, she would've been able to address the issue of "superhero fatigue" that's been dogging the industry after the underwhelming commercial performances of "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," "Black Adam," and "Shazam! Fury of the Gods." Vellani is a true believer, and she thinks the comic book movie backlash is unwarranted.