Arachnophobia's Spider Wrangler Invented A Genius Technique For Controlling Spiders

Cinematically speaking, spiders are having a miniature moment. On April 12, 2024, fans of creature features were treated to Kiah Roache-Turner's "Sting," a film about an alien spider that grows to an enormous size and terrorizes the denizens of a run-down apartment building. Then, on April 26, the United States was granted access to Sébastien Vanicek's "Infested" (French title: "Vermines"), a film about many spiders that grow to enormous sizes and terrorize the denizens of a run-down apartment building. These two films, of course, came hot on the heels of the February release of "Madame Web," the best Spider-Man-adjacent, non-Marvel-Cinematic-Universe-related mid-budget clairvoyance caper film ever made.

Children of the '90s may be getting flashbacks to the glories of Frank Marshall's 1990 spider horror/comedy "Arachnophobia," one of the more exciting mainstream horror films of its era. In "Arachnophobia," a venomous Venezuelan spider is accidentally shipped to the United States, finding its way to the small town of Canaima, California. It mates with a local spider and produces hundreds of large, fast-moving, aggressive, ultra-poisonous offspring. It will be up to arachnophobe Jeff Daniels and comedic exterminator John Goodman to eradicate all the spiders before they bite and kill everyone in town. The late Julian Sands plays the stern-faced spider expert.

While some of the spiders were puppets, most of them were played by real animals. Noted bug wrangler Steven Kutcher was interviewed in the most recent issue of Empire Magazine, and he described the "audition" process for the various spider species they considered for "Arachnophobia," as well as his unique way of getting the critters under control. It seems all one needs is a vibrating engine, some long thin wires, and a portable heater.