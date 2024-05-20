Melch's Name In Star Wars Rebels Was One Big Behind-The-Scenes Prank

"Star Wars" is filled with all sorts of wonderful and strange creatures, most of them background ones that only appear for a few minutes and never show up again. While any other franchise would leave those characters as background oddities, "Star Wars" turns them into stars deserving of their own standalone stories. Any character, no matter how small, is likely to have an extensive background story full of twists and turns, like connecting Yaddle's backstory to that of Count Dooku.

This is also how we get a character like Melch the Ugnaught, a one-off side character in "Star Wars Rebels" that became a beloved side character and hero of Lothal. Though "Star Wars" is full of great alien-sounding names like Ahsoka Tano, Leia Organa, Kit Fisto or Qui-Gon Jinn, there are other that sound, well, less so. Anakin is a phenomenal name, but naming your name hero Luke is about as imaginative as having the emperor of the known universe be called Paul. When it comes to Melch, his name is less an attempt to craft an alien character from a fictional universe and more a prank that resulted in a hero of the Rebellion.

Speaking with Skywalking Through Neverland, "Star Wars Rebels" screenwriter Steven Melching described how the show's writers were breaking the episode where Melch is introduced when co-creator and showrunner Dave Filoni walked in: