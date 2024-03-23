What Happened To Hondo Ohnaka After The Events Of Star Wars Rebels

"Star Wars" is filled with memorable side characters, weird little guys who populate the galaxy and make it feel like a massive, lived-in place, where everyone has a story to tell.

Take the fan-favorite pirate Hondo Ohnaka. He was first introduced in "The Clone Wars," and named after "Godzilla" director Ishiro Honda and actor Seiji Onaka. Hondo was something the movies had alluded to but not actually shown — a pirate scoundrel. Sure, we'd seen parts of that lifestyle, like with Lando and Boba Fett, but the latter had barely any lines or anything to do and the former didn't do much piracy. Hondo, on the other hand, was introduced as a resourceful scum, a guy willing to work with anyone on any side as long as there was profit. At one point he kidnapped Count Dooku (which not even the Republic managed to do), as well as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker, trying to ransom all three. Still, for the most part, Hondo was a good-natured guy, and he became genuine friends with Kenobi.

After the end of "The Clone Wars," Ohnaka made his triumphant return on "Star Wars Rebels." With the Empire in charge, Hondo's pirate gang dissolved and Hondo found himself befriending another Jedi, Ezra Bridger. Though still very much a double-crossing pirate, Hondo's fondness for the Jedi pushed him to help Ezra and the nascent Rebellion on multiple occasions, even taking part in the Liberation of Lothal, valiantly fighting alongside Rex in taking down the shield generator on the Imperial garrison on the capital city.

But what happens next? Though Ohnaka hasn't shown up in other shows since "Rebels," he is very much a part of the canon, with a fascinating change in business.