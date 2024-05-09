Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes Credits Have A Sneaky Hint For The Sequel

Raka is one of the many new ape characters we're introduced to in "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes." Played by Peter Macon ("The Orville"), Raka describes himself as the last of a loyal following of apes who remember the true legacy of Caesar (even though Andy Serkis is long gone from the franchise). You can see evidence of that loyalty in the necklace he wears, featuring the symbol that represents Caesar and his ape followers, inspired by the window he used to look out of in "Rise of the Planet of the Apes."

When we meet Raka, his fellow ape companion has just been killed by the ape henchman of Proximus Caesar, the tyrannical king glimpsed in the trailers and played magnificently by Kevin Durand. But he's still dedicated to protecting the books and important information he keeps in his forest dwelling (which is actually part of a major city overtaken by the land). That includes the fact that while Proximus Caesar claims to be acting in the name of Caesar, he represents anything but the principles of the late, great ape leader.

Raka immediately takes an interest in Noa, the film's main character played by Owen Teague, who is pursuing these ruthless apes who attacked and burnt down his village, killed his father, and captured his entire clan. He's all the more fascinated with Noah when he realizes that a young human woman (Freya Allen of "The Witcher") is following his new ape acquaintance. Soon, Noa learns much about the world that he was not aware of. So many years have passed since the time of Caesar that entire generations of apes have no knowledge of his existence. Noa's village elders never informed them of Caesar or even seemed to be aware that humans and apes once co-existed, with humans as the dominant species and apes as silent animals in their world.

Raka has much knowledge and wisdom to instill in Noa, and he's a wonderful character in "Kingdom," so it's a true loss when he ends up being washed away in a raging river when they're cornered by Proximus Caesar's goons halfway through the movie. We're left to believe Raka dies, as he imparts his last words to Noa: "Together. Strong."

However, there is hope for Raka's survival, thanks to a sneaky credits tease.