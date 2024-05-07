How To Watch The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare At Home

Ever wonder what it'd look like if a World War II drama was filtered through director Guy Ritchie's sensibilities? There isn't a single piece of generative AI tech out there that could possibly have come up with the result of "Casablanca" by way of "Inglourious Basterds," with a scene-stealing performance from Alan Ritchson, to boot. "The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare" perhaps wasn't the most Guy Ritchie film we've ever received, but it certainly was an entertaining enough way to spend an afternoon at the movies as the ensemble cast of stars pummeled Nazis for a solid two hours. (For more on that, check out my review for /Film here.) Based on true historical events as depicted in the book "The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare: How Churchill's Secret Warriors Set Europe Ablaze and Gave Birth to Modern Black Ops," the action-comedy took a much more irreverent tone to the overall story of the first black ops mission in modern warfare.

After the film landed with a thud among moviegoing audiences at the box office (marking Ritchie's third disappointing performance in extremely short order), however, Lionsgate is now eyeing a more promising result as "The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare" makes its way to home release. Although the eventual DVD/Blu-ray/4K UHD release has yet to be announced, we now know when to expect the war movie to become available to purchase or rent on digital PVOD. Mark your calendar, Guy Ritchie fans, because his latest film starring Henry Cavill, Eiza González, Alan Ritchson, Babs Olusanmokun, and many more will come to digital release on May 10, 2024.