How To Watch Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire At Home
By now, you should know exactly who you're gonna call. The fifth installment of the ghost-busting franchise arrived earlier this year, courtesy of director Gil Kenan, with "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire." Although not as much of a forward-looking sequel as many fans wanted it to be (in case you missed it, you can check out /Film's review by Ethan Anderton here), the nostalgia-bound film picked up where "Afterlife" left off and reunited new additions Paul Rudd, Finn Wolfhard, Carrie Coon, and Mckenna Grace (along with newcomer comedians Kumail Nanjiani and Patton Oswalt) with the original cast of the 1984 classic that started it all: Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray, and Ernie Hudson. At least in terms of the box office, the results were rather mixed and only time will tell if pivoting this series away from raunchy, irreverent comedy towards a more family-friendly demographic will ultimately pay off.
But even as "Frozen Empire" remains in theaters, fans now have another avenue to enjoy all that stream-crossing action — this time, from the comforts of their own home. As of today, Sony Pictures has made their newest "Ghostbusters" film available to rent or purchase on digital PVOD platforms. That means viewers can head on over to iTunes, Amazon, Google, and more for their latest fix for all things Slimer-related. Read on for more details!
Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire hits PVOD
Get ready to fire up those proton packs at least one more time, folks. 40 years after the original movie forever changed how audiences would look at firehouses and the Environmental Protection Agency (look, the '80s were a weird time, man), the fifth film in the billion-dollar-grossing "Ghostbusters" franchise has already come and gone. But that doesn't mean the good times have to end just yet, as "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire" has now been made available to watch at home. Fans can either purchase the film for the usual price of $24.99 or rent it for $19.99, which isn't too bad considering digital versions of the film also come with special features including commentary and deleted scenes.
For those holding out for a physical release, there's good news on that front, as well! Viewers can already pre-order the DVD/Blu-ray/4K combo pack at the following link, though the studio has yet to announce a precise release date thus far. And if that weren't enough options, expect "Frozen Empire" to make its way to streaming — specifically Netflix, as part of the streamer's ongoing deal with Sony — at some point later this year. The stakes have never been higher than they are in this latest movie, as the lovable Spengler family returns to the legendary New York firehouse to team up with the original "Ghostbusters" crew to help save the world from another Ice Age.
If you'll pardon the expression, bustin' has truly never felt so good.