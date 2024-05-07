How To Watch Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire At Home

Get ready to fire up those proton packs at least one more time, folks. 40 years after the original movie forever changed how audiences would look at firehouses and the Environmental Protection Agency (look, the '80s were a weird time, man), the fifth film in the billion-dollar-grossing "Ghostbusters" franchise has already come and gone. But that doesn't mean the good times have to end just yet, as "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire" has now been made available to watch at home. Fans can either purchase the film for the usual price of $24.99 or rent it for $19.99, which isn't too bad considering digital versions of the film also come with special features including commentary and deleted scenes.

For those holding out for a physical release, there's good news on that front, as well! Viewers can already pre-order the DVD/Blu-ray/4K combo pack at the following link, though the studio has yet to announce a precise release date thus far. And if that weren't enough options, expect "Frozen Empire" to make its way to streaming — specifically Netflix, as part of the streamer's ongoing deal with Sony — at some point later this year. The stakes have never been higher than they are in this latest movie, as the lovable Spengler family returns to the legendary New York firehouse to team up with the original "Ghostbusters" crew to help save the world from another Ice Age.

If you'll pardon the expression, bustin' has truly never felt so good.