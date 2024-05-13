Star Trek's Walter Koenig Had A Big Idea For His Cancelled Next Generation Cameo

There were multiple crossovers between the original "Star Trek" and "Star Trek: The Next Generation." This first happened in the 1987 pilot episode of the latter, wherein DeForest Kelley appeared as a very elderly — 137! — Dr. McCoy. Then in 1991's "Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country," Captain Kirk (William Shatner) and Dr. McCoy were put on trial in a Klingon court, and their Klingon defense lawyer was played by "Next Generation" Worf actor Michael Dorn. There is some debate as to whether or not Dorn was playing an ancestor of Worf's in that film. What's more, Sarek (Mark Lenard) appeared on "Next Generation" in an episode devoted to him.

Later still, Spock (Leonard Nimoy) appeared in a two-part episode of "Next Generation" as a rogue diplomat trying to reunify the Romulans and the Vulcans. Luckily, Vulcans are very long-lived. And finally, Scotty (James Doohan) appeared on an episode of "Next Generation," having been kept alive for 80 years inside a transporter buffer. This was all before 1994's "Star Trek: Generations" opened with a prologue involving Kirk, Scotty, and Chekov (Walter Koenig) before flashing forward 87 years to the "Next Generation" characters. Many, many torches were passed.

It turns out that Chekov might have appeared on "Next Generation" prior to "Generations," however. In a 2011 interview with StarTrek.com, Koenig talked about how he was called into Paramount during the final season of "Next Generation" (the 1993/1994 year) to discuss the possibility of him reprising Chekov in some way. the mandate was that the story couldn't involve time travel — that was seen as a little corny — so Koenig thought of a way to cleverly connect Chekov to Worf.

Sadly, the meeting was canceled.