Cool Stuff: The Best 2024 Star Wars Day Toys, Collectibles, Gear & Memorabilia
It's Star Wars Day weekend! May the Fourth be with you! As has become customary when this date rolls around, Disney and Lucasfilm celebrate the "Star Wars" franchise with loads of new merchandise inspired by a galaxy far, far away. But since there are so many pieces of "Star Wars" memorabilia out there, including specially branded blue milk in dairy fridges right now, we've hand-picked some of our favorite items from across the universe.
From new "Star Wars" action figures that honor "The Phantom Menace" as the prequel celebrates its 25th anniversary to prop replicas and animatronics that will let you worship at the altar of Darth Vader, there's something for everyone. Do you like "Star Wars" LEGO sets? Get ready to build some of the coolest vehicles from the saga. Want to wear your fandom on your sleeve literally? There are a bunch of new shirts featuring the characters, ships, and locations of "Star Wars." Even if you're somehow a fan of the bumbling Gungan called Jar Jar Binks, you'll find something silly to enjoy.
Take a look at our curated list of the best "Star Wars" toys, collectibles, gear, and memorabilia.
New Star Wars Black Series action figures keep on coming
There are always new "Star Wars" action figures hitting shelves, but this batch is particularly cool, especially if you're a fan of the prequels. The star of the Star Wars Day announcements is a three-pack inspired by the "Duel of the Fates" lightsaber battle from the end of "The Phantom Menace."
This set features 6-inch action figures of Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn, his padawan Obi-Wan Kenobi, and the Sith apprentice Darth Maul, all with their own cloth robes and lightsabers. Complete with new face sculpts, these will undoubtedly be the best versions of Qui-Gon and Obi-Wan that we've gotten for "The Phantom Menace," and Darth Maul looks great too. You can pre-order it exclusively at GameStop.
Moving onto the Clone Wars, we've got a two-pack of Jedi Master Yoda and Clone Commander Gree coming to Hasbro Pulse, inspired by their appearances in the "Star Wars" prequel series, even though the figures are not stylized to look like the animated versions of the characters. Clone Commander Gree, designation 1004, assisted Yoda as second in command until Order 66 was enacted, forcing Yoda to escape, which eventually led to his confrontation with Darth Sidious.
Commander Gree has two blasters, but Yoda gets a great assembly of accessories. The little Jedi Master comes with his Jedi Council chair, walking stick, and his lightsaber. But perhaps the best feature is an alternate head sculpt with an angry expression on his face. I believe this is the first time a Black Series figure of Yoda has included a secondary head sculpt too, and this will be perfect for lightsaber battle poses. Speaking of which...
Darth Sidious is getting a fantastic new "Star Wars" figure (pre-order here) inspired by his appearance in "Revenge of the Sith." After revealing his deception as Chancellor Palpatine, Darth Sidious gets one step closer to becoming the Emperor Palpatine we know from the original trilogy. The figure comes with his red lightsaber, as well as two alternate hands featuring his Force lightning powers.
Pre-orders for all figures should begin at 1:00 PM ET on May 4.
Worship at the altar of Darth Vader's burnt helmet prop replica
On the pricier side of "Star Wars" collectibles, the Disney Store is getting a new prop replica that will be perfect for fans of both Kylo Ren and Darth Vader. As we see in "The Force Awakens," the son of Han Solo and General Leia Organa worships the burnt helmet of his grandfather, Darth Vader. Melted and faded, the helmet has been burnt to a crisp, but Kylo Ren talks to his grandfather through the helmet, hoping to finish what he started.
The life-size reproduction is incredibly detailed and comes with a display base that will let it sit neatly on your shelf. It's up to you whether you want to talk to Darth Vader's helmet about your day. But he's probably not going to want to hear about you finishing the pizza that you started yesterday.
Get the Darth Vader pyre helmet at the Disney Store online starting on May 4 for $250 while supplies last.
LEGO Celebrates Star Wars Day with podracing, TIE Interceptor and more
LEGO has a handful of new building brick playsets that might tickle your fancy, especially if you're keen on celebrating the 25th anniversary of "The Phantom Menace."
First of all, LEGO expands its collection of diorama scenes inspired by the "Star Wars" franchise, and this time it's the thrilling podrace on Tatooine that takes the spotlight. Featuring brick versions of the Mos Espa rock formations in the Boonta Eve Classic, the podracers of Anakin Skywalker and Sebulba zoom through the desert, but only one will be victorious. The other will be left with a wrecked pod to shout an obscenity for no one to hear.
You can order the LEGO Mos Espa Podrace diorama for $79.99 at The LEGO Shop online.
Darth Maul's signature ship, the Sith Infiltrator, is also getting a new LEGO set. Looking like a custom TIE Fighter with an elongated nose, the ship takes Darth Maul across the galaxy to track down Qui-Gon Jinn and Obi-Wan Kenobi on Tatooine. What's great about this particular set is that it also includes a tiny LEGO version of Maul's speeder, which he lunges off to attack Qui-Gon Jinn, almost running over little Anakin Skywalker in the process. So Darth Maul could have really thrown off the entire trajectory of the "Star Wars" universe right there. Oh, and there's a minifigure of Saw Gerrera included as a bonus.
The Darth Maul's LEGO Sith Infiltrator is available to order for $69.99 at The LEGO Shop online.
But if you're looking for a more taxing LEGO build, there's an Ultimate Collector Series ship that will probably catch your eye. The TIE Interceptor is the more angular version of the signature TIE Fighter, most prominently seen in "Return of the Jedi." The TIE Interceptor was actually the first starfighter to lick off the Ultimate Collector Series back in 2000, but this version has been significantly improved and upgraded with a more authentic replica design that uses LEGO's updated building techniques and elements.
The LEGO Ultimate Collector Series TIE Interceptor costs $229.99, and it will be available starting May 4.
Casetify turns your iPhone into Darth Vader
Moving away from toys and collectibles, there's also some cool "Star Wars" gear out there if you want to use your mobile phone to show off your love for "Star Wars." The custom phone case and accessories creators at Casetify have a cool new collection of items that will bring the power of the Force to the palm of your hand, especially if you like Darth Vader and the Galactic Empire.
Easily the best of the new line of "Star Wars" iPhone cases and accessories is this special edition leather debossed case featuring the helmet of Darth Vader. To enhance this case, they also have a PowerThru MagSafe compatible Power Bank that looks like Darth Vader's trademark chest plate and attaches to the back of your iPhone to recharge it when you're low on battery. The only thing missing is the iconic breathing sound. Both are available at Casetify, along with other cool items like a wireless charger shaped like the Death Star and a metallic Air Pod Pro case. Check out the new line of "Star Wars" phone cases and accessories right here.
These Jar Jar Binks hats are pretty okee-day
Jar Jar Binks may have been maligned by a generation of fans, but there's been a bit of a redemption for the character in recent years, mostly by the kids who grew up giggling at his cartoon antics in the prequels. Plus, it helps that everyone has been happy to see actor Ahmed Best get another pivotal role in the "Star Wars" universe, especially after he was treated so poorly following the debut of Jar Jar Binks on the big screen.
For those of you who love the clumsy Gungan, two silly hats might just be goofy enough to be cool. First, starting May 4, Disney Store has a billed hat with floppy ears and Jar Jar's long tongue sticking out the side. However, if you'd rather prepare for the colder weather, Hot Topic has a figural tassel beanie, complete with Jar Jar's eyes sticking out the top and his ears hanging off the side with the tassels.
RSVLTS Star Wars Day shirt collection brings balance to the Force
We've featured the many pop culture-inspired fashions of RSVLTS before, and it should come as no surprise that they have a whole new collection of shirts and shorts inspired by "Star Wars." On top of a whole new collection of shirts featuring the likes of Darth Maul, Clone Troopers, Boba Fett, Jar Jar Binks, and much more, RSVLTS also has a limited edition shirt that will only be available while supplies last, and it goes on sale right at 4:00 PM ET on May 4 on their website.
Entitled "We'll Handle This," the shirt features Qui-Gon Jinn and Obi-Wan Kenobi engaging in their lightsaber battle with Darth Maul, with those massive glowing energy columns shining between them. The artwork also features Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Maul separated by those laser gates. The design will be available in classic, women, youth, and preschooler shirt sizes, and it will also be used on shorts and their Kulu Kooler drink koozies. You might want to be quick to grab those items though, since it's a limited edition design.
Otherwise, there are plenty of other "Star Wars" shirts, shorts, hats, and more at RSVLTS to put in your closet.
Animatronic Darth Vader uses the Force on the holidays
Even though it's Star Wars Day this weekend, let's not pretend like "Star Wars" can't be celebrated year-round. That's why Home Depot has this 7-foot-tall Darth Vader animatronic for sale.
Though the Dark Lord of the Sith is still a bit expensive at $299, that's far less expensive than most life-size statues of Darth Vader available out there. Plus, this one has some interchangeable accessories to use on multiple holidays. Along with Vader's signature lightsaber, the animatronic figure comes with a Death Star jack-o-lantern, candy cane lightsaber, and a Death Star ornament. Plus, he also lights up and makes sounds.
The 7-foot tall Darth Vader is available to order at The Home Depot starting on May 4 while supplies last. There's no specific time it goes on sale, and it may already be available this morning, so stay tuned to Home Depot's website and social channels if it's not.
Secretlab's Titan EVO chairs have Star Wars style
Finally, whether you're watching the entire "Star Wars" saga, playing through a video game like "Star Wars Jedi: Survivor," or plugging away at a gift guide with a bunch of items inspired by the expansive sci-fi universe (hey, that's me!), you want to be comfortable. That's where Secretlab comes in with their special Titan EVO chairs inspired by the aesthetics of "Star Wars."
Secretlab has two Imperial-styled versions of their Titan EVO gaming chair, one featuring a black and red color scheme with the Imperial insignia, and the other looking like Stormtrooper armor. But if neither of those styles are up your alley, don't worry, because Secretlab has also just introduced new skins that fit snugly over their chairs and change their entire look. Right now, they have skins inspired by Ahsoka, Boba Fett, and the Jedi.
Head over to the Secretlab website for more details on pricing for their Titan EVO chairs.