Cool Stuff: The Best 2024 Star Wars Day Toys, Collectibles, Gear & Memorabilia

There are always new "Star Wars" action figures hitting shelves, but this batch is particularly cool, especially if you're a fan of the prequels. The star of the Star Wars Day announcements is a three-pack inspired by the "Duel of the Fates" lightsaber battle from the end of "The Phantom Menace."

Hasbro

This set features 6-inch action figures of Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn, his padawan Obi-Wan Kenobi, and the Sith apprentice Darth Maul, all with their own cloth robes and lightsabers. Complete with new face sculpts, these will undoubtedly be the best versions of Qui-Gon and Obi-Wan that we've gotten for "The Phantom Menace," and Darth Maul looks great too. You can pre-order it exclusively at GameStop.

Hasbro

Moving onto the Clone Wars, we've got a two-pack of Jedi Master Yoda and Clone Commander Gree coming to Hasbro Pulse, inspired by their appearances in the "Star Wars" prequel series, even though the figures are not stylized to look like the animated versions of the characters. Clone Commander Gree, designation 1004, assisted Yoda as second in command until Order 66 was enacted, forcing Yoda to escape, which eventually led to his confrontation with Darth Sidious.

Commander Gree has two blasters, but Yoda gets a great assembly of accessories. The little Jedi Master comes with his Jedi Council chair, walking stick, and his lightsaber. But perhaps the best feature is an alternate head sculpt with an angry expression on his face. I believe this is the first time a Black Series figure of Yoda has included a secondary head sculpt too, and this will be perfect for lightsaber battle poses. Speaking of which...

Hasbro

Darth Sidious is getting a fantastic new "Star Wars" figure (pre-order here) inspired by his appearance in "Revenge of the Sith." After revealing his deception as Chancellor Palpatine, Darth Sidious gets one step closer to becoming the Emperor Palpatine we know from the original trilogy. The figure comes with his red lightsaber, as well as two alternate hands featuring his Force lightning powers.

Pre-orders for all figures should begin at 1:00 PM ET on May 4.