Cool Stuff: RSVLTS Happy Gilmore Shirts And Golf Gear Are Just Easin' The Tension, Baby

First up, RSVLTS has a quartet of polos with imagery that takes cues from "Happy Gilmore." As you can see above, there's a pair of shirts in honor of Chubbs. The green "Cut Me Down in My Prime" polo shirt features a certain alligator missing an eye, as he holds on to Happy's golf ball in his mouth. But the alligator doesn't look quite so intimidating when he's standing and waving, as he does alongside Chubbs and Abraham Lincoln from heaven at the end of the movie. There's also a yellow "Play for Chubbs" polo shirt featuring the decapitated head of the alligator after Happy has gotten sweet revenge. The pattern also includes Happy's custom hockey stick putter and the wooden hand that Chubbs sports throughout the movie, which appears in its various stages of distress (the shirt is also available as a short sleeve button-up).

RSVLTS

Meanwhile, the "Happy Things" polo shirt also includes Chubbs' wooden hand, the custom putter, and the alligator, along with artwork depicting Ben Stiller's abusive nursing home orderly, Happy's old construction site boss Mr. Larson, a fistfight with Bob Barker, Shooter McGavin himself, and even a Subway sandwich on a tee to help keep you healthy and strong. There are plenty more nods to the movie all around the shirt too. And finally, "You're Gonna Die Clown" pays tribute to one of the most frustrating miniature golf courses we've ever seen. Not only does it feature the Happy Land Mini Golf sign, but it also has several of the holes from the course, including the challenging earthquake hold and a certain clown missing his nose. This design also comes in a lighter blue as a short-sleeved button-up.

RSVLTS

Speaking of Happy Land, your friends will be jealous when you show up with this Happy Land Mini Golf t-shirt, and you can pretend that you actually went to the golf course where they shot "Happy Gilmore." Why tell such a blatant lie? Life is short. Feel the thrill of deception.