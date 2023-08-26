Here's The Story Behind Bob Barker's Hilarious Happy Gilmore Cameo

It seemed like he'd be with us forever, but the iconic game show presented and primetime TV mainstay Bob Barker has died at the age of 99. Barker was best known as the long-running host of "The Price is Right" revival, which premiered on CBS in 1972. Barker told contestants to "Come on down!" and ushered them through the fabulous Showcase Showdown innumerable times during his tenure as host through 2007. But even before those three-plus decades of television excellence, Barker had already hosted the popular game show "Truth or Consequences" for 21 years, between 1956 and 1975.

Barker is perhaps the most prolific game show presenter in American broadcast history, but his eminence extended beyond daytime TV. His trademark combination of unflappable reliability, chivalrous old-school charm, and slight underbelly of mischievous caddishness lent itself to a remarkable ability to send up his own persona in cameo roles in films and scripted television series. Barker appeared as himself on a 1994 episode of "The Nanny" and a 2007 episode of "How I Met Your Mother," as well as lending his voice to an episode of "Futurama," "SpongeBob SquarePants," and multiple episodes of "Family Guy." And if you haven't seen him square up with Chris Jericho during a 2009 guest host stint on WWE Raw, you need to check it out.

More than any other guest spot, Barker will likely be remembered for his incredible role in the 1996 sports comedy "Happy Gilmore" alongside Adam Sandler. Sandler's string of mid-late '90s smash hits was just kicking off, where Barker had been sitting comfortably wearing the crown of the most popular presenter on TV for years. So naturally, Barker was asked to beat the s*** out of Sandler in their scene together. Here's how it came together.