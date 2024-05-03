The Fall Guy Stunt Ryan Gosling Was Forbidden From Doing

This post contains minor spoilers for "The Fall Guy."

David Leitch has lovingly crafted "The Fall Guy" as a homage to the stunt community, with a seasoned yet luckless stuntman named Colt Seavers (Ryan Gosling) at the center of the film's gravity-defying shenanigans. Colt's talents are quite literally overshadowed by the actor he doubles — glib superstar Tom Ryder (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), who brazenly boasts about doing his own stunts and robs Colt of recognition. To make things worse, Colt undergoes a stunt-related mishap that plunges him into a pit of self-doubt and shame, but little does he know that he is yet to experience something far more nefarious: dangerous, hidden schemes that rival ones in a riveting action-thriller. All hell breaks loose, and a string of insane, audacious stunts ensue. If you're interested in /Film's glowing review of the film, you can read it here.

With stunts being the heart of Leitch's film, Gosling did some of his own stunt work, including the opening scene where he had to drop backward off a 12-story building while being held up with wires. However, the actor revealed to People that there was a particular stunt he refused to do, as his kids asked him to avoid doing it at all costs:

"My kids didn't want me to be set on fire ... Even though I said, 'Well, it's actually, technically the safer thing to do because there's a lot of protective stuff involved,' [his kids said] 'No. No fire.' So I didn't do it."

As Gosling was strictly forbidden from engaging with anything fire-related, Ben Jenkin, one of many of Gosling's stunt doubles on this film, accomplished the task instead — not once, not twice, but eight times.