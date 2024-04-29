Ryan Gosling 'Blacked Out' In Fear During One Of The Fall Guy's Stunts

There's a certain type of actor that likes to brag about performing their own stunts. Obviously, this kind of bravado is a given — and a source of tremendous excitement — when we're talking about martial arts stars like Jackie Chan, Anita Mui, and Scott Adkins. They can make physical combat look elegant and playful, or, in the case of guys like Adkins, just flat-out brutal. But we also hear likewise about folks like Harrison Ford, Angelina Jolie and, of course, Tom Cruise — folks who like to mix it up as much as they can (even as they advance into their 60s and, remarkably, 80s).

As someone who can no longer ride a rollercoaster without fainting, I envy these people for their fearlessness. What a gift — or a touch of madness — it must be willing to jump off a speeding van onto a moving car (as Michelle Yeoh did in "Police Story 3: Super Cop").

You'd think Ryan Gosling would be of the same devil-may-care mindset for having taken the lead role in David Leitch's "The Fall Guy," but, evidently, he lacked his colleagues' taste for (carefully monitored) on-set peril. And this was especially true of the film's first, invigoratingly staged stunt.