Hollywood's Weirdest Horror Director Is Making An '80s Vampire Movie

The age of superhero movies is over. The time of the vampire has come. For anyone jonesing for Hollywood to put its muscle behind a new genre fixation these days that doesn't have to do with spandex and leather — okay, so that definition also applies to vampire movies like the "Underworld" franchise, but just work with me here, people — the last few years have put an intriguing contender into the mix. The last year alone has seen films like "The Last Voyage of the Demeter," "Renfield," the somewhat underrated "El Conde," and most recently "Abigail" all stake their claim (puns!) to ushering in a renaissance of sorts for everybody's favorite blood-sucking monsters, with high-profile projects like Robert Eggers' "Nosferatu" and the untitled Ryan Coogler/Michael B. Jordan vampire movie still on the way.

Most of these entries haven't exactly lit the box office on fire, mind you, but clearly the decision-makers at the highest levels are intent on making it happen, anyway. We're not entirely sure why, but we're not complaining, either.

That brings us to the latest addition to this arms race which, based entirely on the strength of the talent involved, immediately made waves upon its announcement earlier today. After taking Nicolas Cage on a psychedelic trip through hell and back with 2018's "Mandy," idiosyncratic horror director Panos Cosmatos is now setting his sights on the vampire genre ... and he's bringing A-listers Kristen Stewart and Oscar Isaac along for the ride. Evocatively titled "Flesh of the Gods," this thriller comes from a script by writer Andrew Kevin Walker ("Se7en," "The Killer") and follows Stewart and Isaac's characters in 1980s Los Angeles. If that alone doesn't get your pulse racing, you might just be undead yourself.