Hollywood's Weirdest Horror Director Is Making An '80s Vampire Movie
The age of superhero movies is over. The time of the vampire has come. For anyone jonesing for Hollywood to put its muscle behind a new genre fixation these days that doesn't have to do with spandex and leather — okay, so that definition also applies to vampire movies like the "Underworld" franchise, but just work with me here, people — the last few years have put an intriguing contender into the mix. The last year alone has seen films like "The Last Voyage of the Demeter," "Renfield," the somewhat underrated "El Conde," and most recently "Abigail" all stake their claim (puns!) to ushering in a renaissance of sorts for everybody's favorite blood-sucking monsters, with high-profile projects like Robert Eggers' "Nosferatu" and the untitled Ryan Coogler/Michael B. Jordan vampire movie still on the way.
Most of these entries haven't exactly lit the box office on fire, mind you, but clearly the decision-makers at the highest levels are intent on making it happen, anyway. We're not entirely sure why, but we're not complaining, either.
That brings us to the latest addition to this arms race which, based entirely on the strength of the talent involved, immediately made waves upon its announcement earlier today. After taking Nicolas Cage on a psychedelic trip through hell and back with 2018's "Mandy," idiosyncratic horror director Panos Cosmatos is now setting his sights on the vampire genre ... and he's bringing A-listers Kristen Stewart and Oscar Isaac along for the ride. Evocatively titled "Flesh of the Gods," this thriller comes from a script by writer Andrew Kevin Walker ("Se7en," "The Killer") and follows Stewart and Isaac's characters in 1980s Los Angeles. If that alone doesn't get your pulse racing, you might just be undead yourself.
Oscar Isaac and Kristen Stewart star in a vampire thriller from the director of Mandy
Talk about a match made in heaven (or hell, I guess). For the first time, Oscar Isaac and Kristen Stewart will be teaming up on the big screen as co-leads on "Flesh of the Gods." While this will be the "Dune" and "Moon Knight" star's first foray into vampire territory, Stewart famously returns to the genre that first landed her on the map with the "Twilight" franchise. The two will play a wealthy married couple in '80s Los Angeles who ... actually, you know what? I'll just let the official logline do all the talking, since there's no possible way I could make this movie sound more exciting than it already is.
In glittering 80's LA, married couple, RAOUL (Oscar Isaac) and ALEX (Kristen Stewart), descend each evening from their luxury skyscraper condo and head into an electric nighttime realm of 80's Los Angeles. When they cross paths with the mysterious and enigmatic NAMELESS and her hard-partying cabal, Raoul and Alex are seduced into a glamorous, surrealistic world of hedonism, thrills, and violence.
As a big fan of hedonism and hard-partying cabals, I've got to say that everything about this sounds incredible. Produced by director Adam McKay along with Oscar Isaac's Mad Gene Media production company, the feature is scheduled to begin shooting later this year. Nobody's more excited to get started than director Panos Cosmatos, however. In a downright giddy statement, he described the movie as, "Like Los Angeles itself 'FLESH OF THE GODS' inhabits the liminal realm between fantasy and nightmare. Both propulsive and hypnotic, 'FLESH' will take you on a hot rod joy ride deep into the glittering heart of hell."
/Film will be keeping a close eye on this one.