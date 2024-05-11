Midsommar's VFX Team Only Had Three Weeks To Create Its Sickest Scene

This post contains spoilers for "Midsommar."

The arrival at Hårga village in Ari Aster's "Midsommar" seems harmonious at first — perhaps, a bit too harmonious, with everyone donning stark white and plastered smiles till the illusion of sanctity shatters. This happens halfway through the film after the first feast ends, where the oldest members of the commune wilfully jump off a cliff, completing the Ättestupa ritual in excessively violent ways. When the male elder is still alive after his jump, his legs bent and cracked due to the impact, the villagers mock his pain and smash his head in over and over with a massive mallet. The visceral shock of the scene is intensified by the anxiety of what might happen after, as it is clear that the Ättestupa is just the beginning of a fever dream designed to torment and disorient.

How was this visually shocking scene accomplished? The finer details of the Ättestupa scene were achieved with a mix of practical and CG effects, and the latter was implemented within an extremely narrow window before the film's release. These effects were spearheaded by the creative studio The-Artery, which was responsible for generating CG facial animation and gore elements (among other creative enhancements throughout the film). Vico Sharabani, founder of The-Artery, who also served as a VFX Supervisor for "Midsommar," spoke to Vulture in 2019 about the challenging nature of designing the CG treatment for the Ättestupa scene, as it included several close-up shots of a skull being smashed by a weapon. Here's what Sharabani had to say about the incredible creative feat, which was accomplished within a tight turnaround time.