Netflix's New Fear Street Movie Will Need To Work Without A Key Component Of The Original Trilogy

During the quarantine era of the COVID-19 pandemic, major cultural events were shaped by an internet connection. Many remember the weeks' worth of discussions after watching Netflix's "Tiger King" shortly after the world started shutting down, and the hours spent toiling away in virtual worlds like "Animal Crossing." But for horror fans, one of the biggest events happened in 2021, when Netflix released a trilogy of horror films based on R.L. Stine's "Fear Street" novels, with a new film released three Fridays in a row. Director Leigh Janiak created "Fear Street Part One: 1994," "Fear Street Part Two: 1978," and "Fear Street Part Three: 1666" based on Stine's books but without directly following any specific storyline, and they instantly became must-watch movies.

Horror fans would spend the week between film releases trying to predict what might happen next, share theories on the platform formerly known as Twitter, and get into heated debates about which was the "best" film in the series. It became one of those "you had to be there" moments and audiences have been begging for more "Fear Street" films ever since. Well, the time has come to return to Shadyside with "Fear Street: Prom Queen," the first film in the series to be directly adapted from one of Stine's books rather than be inspired by them. Directed by Matt Palmer who co-wrote the film with Donald McLeary, "Fear Street: Prom Queen" looks at Shadyside in 1988, after the events of "Part Two" and before the events of "Part One." The story centers on Shadyside High's most popular girls in school as they campaign for prom queen, but find themselves the targets of a murderer.

"Fear Street: Prom Queen" recently started production, but can the film succeed without being a part of a cultural event in the middle of lockdown?