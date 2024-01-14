Netflix Is Making A New Fear Street Movie Based On R.L. Stine's The Prom Queen

It's a good time to be an R.L. Stine fan. After adapting his "Cheerleaders" trilogy in 2021, Netflix is back to adapt another "Fear Street" novel, this time as a standalone movie. Stine himself announced the news on X/Twitter yesterday:

"A new 'Fear Street' movie is about to go into production for Netflix. It's based on my 'Fear Street' book, 'The Prom Queen.' Good news!"

The 1992 novel takes place once again in the appropriately-named town of Shadyside. The town's high school has prom coming up, and there are five potential Prom Queen candidates in the running. But somebody starts killing the girls one by one, and it's up to main character Lizzie McVay to get to the bottom of things before she herself is murdered. In 2022 it was reported that Chloe Okuno (director of "Watcher" and "Slut") had closed a deal to direct the next "Fear Street" movie, but it's unclear whether she's still on board.

It's worth noting that despite how interconnected those first three "Fear Street" movies were, the book series as a whole is an anthology. This means Lizzie McVay was not in any of the previous movies, and if Netflix adapts another book she probably won't be in that one either. Likewise, the surviving characters of the previous three movies won't be major players here, though since they're Shadyside residents they could make cameo appearances.