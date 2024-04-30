Godzilla X Kong And Kung Fu Panda 4 Just Passed A Major Box Office Milestone

The past two weekends at the box office have been, in a word, miserable. Yes, "Challengers" won this most recent frame with a $15 million opening, but the total take for the weekend domestically was just over $60 million. Last weekend, when "Abigail" and Guy Ritchie's "The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare" underperformed, the weekend total was barely above $65 million. When total ticket sales for a weekend are less than what would be a so-so opening weekend for a summer blockbuster, things are dire. Fortunately, there are a couple of bright spots among the darkness.

On its fifth weekend in theaters, "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" pulled in $7.2 million domestically, dropping just 25% from weekend four. It held the number three spot on the charts behind this weekend's newcomers, "Challengers" and "Unsung Hero" ($7.75 million). That was also enough to bring it past the $500 million mark globally. Director Adam Wingard's monster flick has amassed $181.7 million domestically to go with $339.6 million internationally for a running total of $521.3 million. It is the second-biggest movie of 2024 globally, behind only "Dune: Part Two" ($704 million). (Meanwhile, that movie passed the $700 million mark as part of a very, very good weekend for Zendaya.)

On a similarly positive note, Universal and DreamWorks' "Kung Fu Panda 4" chugged right along in its eighth weekend of release. The animated sequel added another $3.6 million to its domestic total, which was enough to put it past the $500 million mark as well. The fourth animated adventure with Jack Black's Po has now made $185 million domestically to go with $318.6 million overseas for a grand total of $503.7 million to date. It is the third biggest movie of the year globally, right behind "GxK."