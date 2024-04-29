Zendaya Had A Ridiculously Good Weekend At The Box Office

If there was any doubt at all that Zendaya is one of her generation's biggest A-list stars, this past weekend just squashed it. The actress had a bunch of big hits to her name, including the most recent "Spider-Man" trilogy, but she had yet to have the opportunity to open an original movie with her as the central star. Well, she did just that over the weekend as the R-rated, original tennis drama "Challengers" hit theaters and topped the box office with a $15 million take domestically. Very few non-horror, original movies have broken through in the pandemic era big enough to take the number one spot on the charts. That was just the tip of the iceberg.

While Zendaya's latest was topping the charts, "Dune: Part Two" still found itself in the top ten in its ninth weekend of release. Director Dennis Villeneuve's sequel to 2021's "Dune" added $1.9 million to its ever-growing total domestically, with its running, global total now standing at $704 million. It remains the highest-grossing movie of 2024 overall in addition to being one of the most well-received critically. That's about as good as it gets for a big blockbuster franchise film in Hollywood.

At wildly opposite ends of the spectrum, in both an R-rated original drama and a massive-budget sci-fi tentpole, Zendaya is at the center of it all. There has been much talk about a lack of newer movie stars in Hollywood these days, with many bankable stars such as Tom Cruise or Keanu Reeves (with all due respect) not getting any younger. Zendaya now stands out as one of the very few butts-in-seats stars under the age of 30, right alongside her "Dune" co-star Timothee Chalamet. It's rare air. That's why Warner Bros. recently locked Chalamet down with a multi-year deal. Zendaya may soon find herself with similar offers on the table.