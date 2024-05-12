How An Unassuming Lucasfilm Employee Ended Up Playing Jedi Aayla Secura In Star Wars

"Star Wars" is very unique even in and amongst other major franchises. One thing that stands out is that even minor characters with mere seconds of screen time can achieve some form of infamy in the greater pop culture consciousness. Boba Fett, played by actor Jeremy Bulloch, remains the best example of this. But Amy Allen experienced her own version of this phenomenon when she played the Twi'lek Jedi Master Aayla Secura in George Lucas' prequel trilogy.

Aayla appeared in both "Attack of the Clones" and "Revenge of the Sith," though she traces her roots back to the pages of the "Star Wars" comics published by Dark Horse in the early 2000s, having appeared on the cover of "Star Wars" #33 in 2001 as part of the "Darkness" arc, for example. So, how did Allen come to bring the Jedi to life on the big screen? The actress explained to Tatooine Times in 2022 that it all began with her getting a job as a Production Assistant at Industrial Light & Magic.

"I went to San Francisco State and majored in Film. I sort of had it in my head that I wanted to work for George Lucas, but I didn't know how. My roommate who I grew up with in Los Angeles got a job in the ILM Art Department, and so that was my in. I went in for an interview, and I'll never forget it because I was very inexperienced ... They basically took a chance on me, and I just started learning the ropes as a Production Assistant. Eventually, I ended up on 'Attack of the Clones.'"

Given the incredible success of "The Phantom Menace," which helped create a new generation of "Star Wars" fans, getting to work on the sequel was undoubtedly a huge deal for Allen. Little did she know that would result in her being immortalized on screen as a member of the Jedi Order.