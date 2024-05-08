Thor: Love And Thunder Got VFX Flack From Director Taika Waititi

In Taika Waititi's 2022 film "Thor: Love and Thunder," an emotionally wounded man named Gorr (Christian Bale) has learned that the very real gods of the Marvel universe are selfish, uncaring, and are more interested in cavorting with nymphs and naiads than answering prayers. By happenstance, he comes into possession of a magical sword specifically designed for killing gods and takes on a quest to rid the universe of its living deities. "Love and Thunder" could have brought up some tantalizingly difficult questions about atheism, or the role of faith in the modern world. It could have mentioned the dubious function of gods in a universe that regularly produces superpowered uber-beings. It didn't. Instead, it was a whimsical slapstick comedy starring a hero who, like Homer Simpson, became dumber and dumber as the series progressed.

Partway through "Love and Thunder," Gorr kidnaps the children of Asgard and imprisons them in the Shadow Realm, a black-and-white dimension full of, well, shadows. Luckily, one of the children, Axl (Kieron L. Dyer), can communicate telepathically with Thor (Chris Hemsworth), telling him where the children are being kept.

The effect used to visualize Axl's telepathy has been roundly mocked for its cheapness. Axl's head appears in midair, surrounded by a cheap, rainbow-like "fuzz," while the shot is largely out-of-focus. Waititi himself mocked the effect in a 2023 Vanity Fair video analysis he engaged in with actress Tessa Thompson. The budget for "Love and Thunder" was $250 million, and Waititi seemed just as baffled as audiences that such an expensive movie should look so bad. Waititi seemed to blame the "underpaid VFX artists" for the shot's shoddiness.

Waititi's complaints, however, invited counter-complaints from SFX technicians, and many revealed the underbidding wars and horrible working conditions dictated by Marvel productions.