The Different Types Of Sci-Fi Bugs In Starship Troopers, Explained

Paul Verhoeven's 1997 sci-fi war film "Starship Troopers," based on the 1959 novel by Robert A. Heinlein, is a vicious satire that lampoons the aggressive, unthinking language used to bolster unjust, fascistic wars. The main characters are all young, attractive, empty-headed grunts inducted into a meaningless 24th-century intergalactic war with a distant species of giant intelligent arachnids.

The most notable feature of Verhoeven's film, however, is the propaganda videos that periodically fill the screen. Clear-voiced, boldly preachy short films announce to the audience that the war needs to be fought and that the government needs as many able-bodied youths as it can wrangle to feed them into the soul-hollowing combat machine. "The only good bug is a dead bug," people growl. Anti-bug sentiment is high.

Also, the film is a comedy. Screenwriter Edward Neumeier ("RoboCop") strikes a broadly cynical tone, playfully dissecting the American war machine and the politicians who spoke of war as a grand, noble endeavor. The satire, sadly, didn't strike hard during the Bill Clinton administration — a time when no major wars were raging — so it took several years for audiences to latch onto the film's themes. It might have been received better five years later.

The bugs were meant to represent a fascist's view of any and all perceived enemies. Fascist leaders love to refer to their foes as vermin, dehumanizing them enough for their armies to seek extermination. The Klendathu Arachnids, however, capably defend themselves, seeing as they are armed with organic space projectiles, armored plating, and massive claws.

In 2020, American Cinematographer Magazine talked to Craig Hayes and Phil Tippett, the designers of the "Starship Troopers" bugs, and he handily pointed out that there were seven distinct types of Arachnids in the movie, and they spoke briefly about the designs for each one.