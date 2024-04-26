Challengers Has A Surprising Connection To One Of The Best Movies Of 2023

You may not know Justin Kuritzkes by name, but there's a strong chance you've seen his face before. The playwright turned screenwriter behind director Luca Guadagnino's steamy tennis drama "Challengers" rocketed to internet fame thanks to his viral 2011 YouTube fantasy skit "Potion Seller." That he went from speaking to himself in silly voices while distorting his face on his computer to penning scripts for the filmmaker behind "Call Me By Your Name" is truly the type of career trajectory the rest of us can only dream about.

In another twist that might not pass the smell test if you tried to turn his story into a film, Kuritzkes is married to Celine Song, the writer and director behind only one of the best movies of 2023, "Past Lives." Even setting that aside, it's easy to spot the parallels between Song's hit and "Challengers." Both films follow the same set of characters across several years — picking up with them at different points in their lives — and involve a ... hmm, unorthodox love triangle. They also share the themes of people feeling the pull of their past and having to communicate their complicated emotions without always saying what they're thinking or feeling.

In "Past Lives," Greta Lee and Teo Yoo play two childhood friends who are separated when they're 12 years old, only to find their way back into each other's lives sporadically over the next 24 years. The characters in the movie refer to the concept of "In-Yun," a Korean term roughly equivalent to "providence" or "fate" (as they put it), and how that may or may not relate to their situation. As it turns out, actor Mike Faist got a taste of "In-Yun" himself when he encountered the "Past Lives" script years before signing on for "Challengers" instead.