Guy Ritchie Wrote His Best Movie By Hand On A Pile Of Napkins

In an interview with Alex Shin, Ritchie revealed that he has "spectacular dyslexia," which, as a young man, led him to write screenplays in a manner that, to an extent, only he could really understand. As he told Shin:

"[M]y writing, my spelling hasn't improved since I was 12. I know it's not going to improve, but there are some people who think that it's an unconscious addiction to looking like you can't spell. So, yeah. ['Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels'] was, I wrote on napkins and so on. And then I eventually wrote it in one of those sort of maths books, you know?"

If you've ever read a Quentin Tarantino screenplay, you know Ritchie is not alone in being a less-than-stellar speller. But the napkin-to-maths-books transition is certainly unique. Fortunately for his collaborators, he hired "some clever so-and-so" to put "Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels" in an industry-accepted script format, which saved Jason Flemyng and Jason Statham from having to learn their lines on misspelled graph paper or whatever. And Ritchie did everyone a huge favor by learning how to type via the popular "Mavis Beacon Teaches Typing" software.

As for the spelling aspect, that seems like a lost cause. "Actually, I type rather well," said Ritchie, "Though I spell very badly. I can belt words out without looking at computers. This is one of those things that I'm quite smug about, is that I can actually type."

Now if only he could type out a screenplay as good as "Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels" again. (Actually, Ritchie's output has been pretty solid throughout his career. And I'll go on record as an unabashed fan of "Swept Away.")