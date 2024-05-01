The Failed Gene Roddenberry Series That Led To DeForest Kelley's Star Trek Casting

Prior to his gig on "Star Trek" in 1966, actor DeForest Kelley spent 20 years traversing the wild and hoary world of episodic television and appearing in supporting roles in little-regarded feature films. His first professional screen acting job was a one-off performance in the one-season 1947 TV series "Public Prosecutor." The series holds the distinction of being the first-ever mainstream televised series to be released on film, instead of being broadcast live, which was standard at the time.

Between that show and "Star Trek," Kelley appeared on over 80 TV shows, often just in single episodes, but sometimes returning for two or three. He also had bit roles in films like "Variety Girl," "The Men," "Taxi," and "Gunfight at the O.K. Corral," playing Morgan Earp. He was just a hardworking character actor, taking the jobs that were offered him. There is an integrity to that approach.

In 1960, Kelley appeared in an episode of "Alcoa Theater," an hour-long anthology drama series that featured new characters every week. One of the episodes, "333 Montgomery Street," was initially intended to be a pilot for a legal TV series but the show wasn't picked up and the pilot was repurposed. The show was based on a novel called "Never Plead Guilty" by real-life lawyer Jake Ehrlich, and it followed a hotshot defense lawyer named Jake Britten, clearly an analog for the author. Britten rejected the death penalty and fought hard to exonerate his clients and get their sentences reduced. Kelley played Britten. The episode was written by Gene Roddenberry, the creator of "Star Trek."

Back in 1986, Kelley was interviewed for "Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home," and he talked briefly about "333 Montgomery Street" and how it put him in Roddenberry's orbit. When Trek came along, Kelley was more likely to be included.