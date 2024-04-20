The Vampire Rules In Abigail (And How They Change The Horror Game) Explained

This article contains massive spoilers for "Abigail."

"Abigail" features a group of six mercenaries (played by Melissa Barrera, Dan Stevens, Kathryn Newton, Kevin Durand, Will Catlett, and the late Angus Cloud) holding the eponymous girl (Alisha Weir) hostage in a manor. Who's really in the mousetrap here, though?

The trailer gave it all away, but Abigail is a vampire and has brought this group of six together for a feast — one they won't be leaving. It's like the inversion of directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett's previous mansion survival thriller, "Ready or Not." In that one, Grace (Samara Weaving), recently married into the wealthy Le Domas family, has to dodge her new in-laws as they play the most dangerous game. In "Abigail," a single, seemingly fragile girl hunts a group of people.

Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett previously directed "Scream" V and VI (Barrera starred in those movies before she was fired from "Scream" VII for pro-Palestine posts); "Abigail" inherits the meta-horror touch of "Scream." When the characters find out what Abigail is, they immediately brainstorm on how to kill a vampire. Sammy (Newton) mentions they have to consider what type of vampire: Anne Rice, "True Blood," or "Twilight." Vampires aren't real (I hope) and so in different stories, the rules surrounding their strengths and weaknesses diverge.

Here's how "Abigail" compares.