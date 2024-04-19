Abigail Ending Explained: A Bloody Ballet Where Death Is A Divertissement

This article contains massive spoilers for "Abigail."

Dancing ballet en Pointe is arguably one of the hardest styles of dance to perfect. It takes years of training and rigorous dedication to master the move, and even still, without the support of pointe shoes, the body alone is not enough to withstand the pressure of the weight of a full human on such a small surface area. Ballet en Pointe can be hell on the body — especially the feet — but when executed properly, it looks absolutely effortless. In "Abigail," the incredible new horror film from the creative collective known as Radio Silence, a group of criminals are tasked with kidnapping a small girl named Abigail and holding her for ransom only to discover that they've been set up, and Abigail is a vampire who has locked them in her mansion of horrors to "play with her food" before devouring them all.

According to a Q&A Radio Silence conducted after a Los Angeles screening, "Abigail" is a film about "power and control." And there's nothing that requires more power and control than perfecting ballet. At the same time, there's a constant fluctuation throughout the film of who is in the power position. When tiny Abigail is kidnapped by full-grown adults, it looks as if this team has both the power and control, but as the film carries on, and more truths are uncovered, "Abigail" plays out like a dance, with deaths serving as a divertissement. They're fun to look at, and they're riveting to experience, but ultimately, this is not a story of survival — it's a story about finding your power and refusing to let anyone else have control over you.