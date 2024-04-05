Abigail Directors Tease A Brain-Melting Soundtrack And Jean Dawson's End Credits Song

From Goblin's signature theme for "Suspiria" to the viral success of Richard Carter's "Talk To Me" track "Le Monde," the right song at the right time can be the making of a great horror movie. "We can try a billion songs," says Matt Bettinelli-Olpin — co-director with Tyler Gillett of upcoming ballerina vampire movie "Abigail" — but when they hit on the perfect track, "We go, 'Oh f**k, that's the song. That's great. It hits all the notes."

Sometimes the right song isn't out there yet, and the movie calls for a new one to be written from scratch. When the directing duo needed an old-timey "Hide and Seek" tune with a Vincent Price-esque narrator for their 2019 horror-comedy "Ready or Not," they couldn't find one — so they asked "Southbound" composers Louis Castle and James Bairian (known collectively as The Gifted) to write something original. Last year's "Scream VI" also got its own tie-in song, "Still Alive," from Demi Lovato and Mike Shinoda, on a soundtrack that also featured the song "Menthol" by experimental pop artist Jean Dawson.

For "Abigail," the directors wanted to "start the movie in [a] more classical sense and then take the audience on a sonic ride," as Gillett explains. And since their little monster (played by "Matilda the Musical" star Alisha Weir) is a ballerina, what better place to start than with Tchaikovsky's "Swan Lake"? "The contrast between 'Swan Lake' and anything is just amazing." They don't want to give away any other specific needle-drops, but Gillett teases that there are some "fun swings" including "one track in particular that is going to, I think, melt people's brains."

"People are going to have thoughts," Bettinelli-Olpin concurs.