Cool Stuff: McFarlane Toys' New Movie Maniacs Include The Matrix, Rocky, And The Big Lebowski

Last year, McFarlane Toys resurrected their Movie Maniacs line of collectible figures. As you might have seen in our humongous /Film Holiday Gift Guide, the first waves included the likes of Alan from "The Hangover," Gandalf from "Lord of the Rings," the titular soccer coach from "Ted Lasso," and all four players from "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle," just to name a few. This year, the Movie Maniacs line continues to expand with a variety of collectible figures across several genres.

First up, in honor of the 25th anniversary of "The Matrix," both Neo (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) are getting their own figures in the line. Switching over to the sports arena, there's Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) and his formidable opponent Apollo Creed (the late Carl Weathers). Throwing it back to 1976, Matthew McConaughey has his character David Wooderson immortalized in plastic, which means he really will stay the same age. And finally, for those looking to have a detailed figure of The Dude — or His Dudeness or Duder or El Duderino, if you're not into the whole brevity thing — can get "The Big Lebowski" figure featuring Jeff Bridges in one of his most iconic roles.

Take a closer look at all the new McFarlane Toys Movie Maniacs figures below.