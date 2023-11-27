The 2023 /Film Holiday Gift Guide: Action Figures, Toys, Collectibles, Games, Prop Replicas & More

Disney's Lorcana

You might have already heard about Disney's Lorcana, because the new trading card game has been taking the industry by storm. Cards are hard to find and selling out everywhere, and the game had incredible hype out of D23 Expo before it was even released. The gameplay isn't dissimilar from Magic: The Gathering or Pokémon, but it uses Disney characters, locations, and elements in its own universe. You'll want to begin with a starter deck, which includes all the fundamentals you need to begin, including the rules and a booster pack with cards that will enhance your starter deck, with the possibility of finding more rare cards that will make your deck stronger for battle. The game launched back in August, but Rise of the Floodborn decks are now expanding the game, with many more new cards on the way. Finding cards can be difficult right now, but if you get your hands on some and like trading card games, this one is a lot of fun.

The Arkham Asylum Files: Panic in Gotham City

New technology has made board games more sophisticated than ever. When it comes to Infinite Rabbit Holes' game The Arkham Asylum Files: Panic in Gotham City, augmented reality tech using phones and tablets helps provide a game that is a board game, an escape room, a puzzle box, and even an animated/live-action series with a mystery adventure to bring players into the heart of Gotham City. There are multiple chapters with immersive gameplay that will really bring some refreshing excitement to game night.

Villainous

Disney

The Villainous games from Disney have become big hits, and after the success of the Disney debut game, they've since expanded into Marvel and Star Wars territory. In this tabletop card game, you'll become a villain in those respective universes and use your own unique card decks to achieve your individual goals in order to become the biggest bad of them all. There are various versions of the Villainous games, including multiple in the Star Wars and Marvel universes. Below are the newest titles to hit shelves, featuring a variety of new bad guys to play with. This one is fun for the whole family, so enjoy!

Oscilloscope's Celluloid

Oscilloscope's Celluloid card game looks like one of those games where you really need to play it in order to get the hang of it, but at the very least, it looks intriguing for all the movie fans out there. As the site describes the game:

Celluloid is the action-packed, lightning-quick multiplayer card game that uses images and word prompts to trigger memories and creativity. Use the cards you're dealt to build your answer – A real movie or TV show – and watch your friends rack their brains to guess correctly.

It looks like the cards set the stage for the dealer, and it's up to the rest of the players to figure out what movie the cards have triggered in the dealer's head. Sounds like it could be challenging and fun for all you cinephiles out there.

An Assortment of Fun

Ravensburger

For a little card battling action, check out the Star Wars Deckbuilding Game, where over 50 different cards allow players to take command of their favorite Star Wars characters, vehicles and starships, each with thematic abilities, such as the Death Star and the Rebels' base on Hoth. Meanwhile, the Lord of the Rings Adventure Book Game takes players through the journey of the movies by utilizing a unique "game book" with pages that turn to new boards representing pivotal scenes. Finally, the Nightmare Before Christmas premium dice set isn't a specific game, but they will bring some stop-motion style to your next game night that requires dice.

Fancy a Game of Chess?

Noble Collection





You can never go wrong with a good chess set. One of the best that I've seen is easily The Noble Collection's Harry Potter Wizard Chess set, inspired by the final challenge in "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone." Right alongside it is their "Lord of the Rings" chess set, which is positioned on an incredible 3D board resembling the architecture of Gondor. Within the board is an ancient map of Middle-earth mounted below the playing surface, and the base features actual images of the memorable characters and scenes. You can also play some Tridimensional Chess from "Star Trek" for a new challenge, or classic chess with some high quality pewter pieces featuring the characters of "Star Wars."

Video Games

SlashFilm

Video games based on or inspired by movies aren't as prominent as they used to be, but there are still some fun ones out there. "Spider-Man 2" is the hit sequel to the PlayStation take on the webslinger, and "Star Wars Jedi: Survivor" picks up the story after "Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order." Then we have "Alien: Dark Descent" and "Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora," immersing you in the cinematic worlds of James Cameron (and Ridley Scott). Plus, did you know there's a new "TRON" game? If you'd rather go retro, the original "Gargoyles" video game has been remastered and released, so you can relive your childhood fun. See if anything here can keep you busy for awhile!