The One Question It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia Is Always Trying To Answer

"It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" is a series that poses some pretty wild questions to its audience. Is the Nightman based on Charlie's super creepy pedophile uncle Jack? Is Dennis (Glenn Howerton) secretly a serial killer? Is Paddy's Pub only able to stay open because of Frank's (Danny DeVito) deep pockets? There are a million different questions fans can ask themselves while watching the series, but there's one question that Howerton has said really drives the show on a conceptual level. In the "The Always Sunny Podcast" episode where the podcast gang discussed "Dennis Reynolds: An Erotic Life," Howerton said there's a question the series is "constantly answering," and he's spot-on in his assessment — I've certainly thought it while watching!

The characters on "It's Always Sunny" are some truly terrible people (even if the show is so much more than that) and they get up to some ridiculous antics, which means at any point someone might look at their TV and ask: "Who in the world acts like that?"