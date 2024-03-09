The It's Always Sunny Bon Jovi Cameo That Never Came To Be

There have been some truly incredible cameos on "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" over the years, ranging from all of the gang's spouses to director Guillermo del Toro, who is nearly unrecognizable as Pappy McPoyle. Often, the cameos come about because the main cast knew someone — del Toro worked with star Charlie Day on "Pacific Rim," for example — but sometimes, they really try to reach beyond their circle of friends and acquaintances. Sometimes it works, while other times they're totally out of luck. The season 4 episode "Dennis Reynolds: An Erotic Life" is a perfect example of both, because there are some wonderful cameos and one that just sadly didn't work out.

In the episode, Dennis (Glenn Howerton) wants to publish his erotic memoirs, but Frank (Danny DeVito) and Mac (Rob McElhenney) point out that the stories inside are totally make-believe and could open them up to litigation – for example, he says that he once woke up in a rehab facility with stigmata and that he was the personal sex advisor to Jon Bon Jovi. So, Mac and Frank drop Dennis off at a rehab clinic to try and re-create the tale while they attempt to get Mr. Bon Jovi on board with confirming Dennis's ridiculous story. They do end up talking to someone who works for Bon Jovi, but not the man himself, although apparently there were originally plans to have him appear that never panned out.