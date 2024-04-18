Hollywood's Most Unlikely Duo Is Teaming Up To Save Classic Cartoons From Destruction

Martin Scorsese's non-profit Film Foundation was first founded in 1990 as a means to restore and archive films that stood on the brink of being lost. Scorsese, one of the world's preeminent cineastes, was aghast to learn that only about 10% of the films made before 1929 still survive and that more than half of the films made before 1950 were lost forever. The Film Foundation is run by a consortium of famous filmmakers who raise money for extensive restoration efforts. To date, the Foundation has restored over 1,000 movies. Many of the films can be watched online on the Fest Foundation's website. The Foundation also provides educational materials for teachers who might want to show some of these movies to their students. Scorsese wants to make sure that audiences have a chance to see some of the greatest films of all time.

His efforts expanded in 2007 when the director founded the World Cinema Project, which sought to restore and exhibit international films specifically. Several of the films rescued by the World Cinema Project are available on Blu-ray via the Criterion Collection. As of this writing, the WCP is overseeing the restoration of a 1967 Algeria film called "The Winds of Aures" and a 1985 film called "Faces of Women" from Côte d'Ivoire.

In a recent press release, Scorsese has announced that his efforts to restore and exhibit obscure and lost cinema will expand even further. The Film Foundation will team up with the Seth MacFarlane Foundation to present "a curated selection of historically significant animated shorts from the 1920s–1940s." Yes, the director of "Silence" and the director of "Ted 2" are collaborating to save animation.

The animation celebration will be presented on Turner Classic Movies on April 20, 2024, beginning at 6:30 p.m.