Martin Scorsese's Film Foundation Launching Virtual Screening Room For Restored Classic Movies

You know what, if Martin Scorsese really cared about the state of the film industry these days, he'd take a break from slinging arrows at superhero movies like some out-of-touch ol' grump chasing kids off his lawn and actually do something about it to improve the situation. Wait, hold on, I'm currently getting some new information here. Ah, yes, it would seem that "doing something about it" is exactly what Scorsese has been attempting all along and he continues to do so. Funny how that works!

The legendary director of "Goodfellas" and "The Departed" first founded the nonprofit organization The Film Foundation back in 1990, dedicated to the ideal of preserving film and actually showcasing those restored classics for cinephiles to enjoy. Along with other organizations like his World Cinema Project, Scorsese's Film Foundation has worked tirelessly over the decades to expand and enrich various film archives in order to keep the history of the medium alive for others to learn from and enjoy. Their latest effort in this long-term endeavor, according to The Hollywood Reporter, involves the launching of a new virtual screening room (entirely free of charge!) to exhibit various movies from bygone Hollywood eras.

First on the list will be the 1945 British-made "I Know Where I'm Going!" (seen below) a romance film directed by Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger. "Opening day" will take place on May 9, 2022 and remain available online for 24 hours. Similar to the Turner Classic Movies channel on cable, each carefully curated film will begin with an introduction from both filmmakers and archivists — including Scorsese himself — who will strive to establish the context for the movie and educating viewers on what specific elements to look out for. Take it straight from Martin Scorsese, who said in a statement:

"We're looking forward to making these beautiful restorations available to a wide audience. Many of these presentations will feature restorations that are rarely seen, with myself and other filmmakers sharing why these films are important, how they have impacted our lives, and why it's crucial that they be preserved."