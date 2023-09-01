Here Are Martin Scorsese's Personal Recommendations For Classic Movies As TCM's New Advisor

To briefly remind readers of the saga:

Back in June of 2023, it was announced that the leadership behind Turner Classic Movies, a long-beloved curator of cinema from Hollywood's Golden Age and beyond, would be laid off. VP of enterprises and strategic partnerships Genevieve McGillicuddy, senior VP of programming and content strategy Charles Tabesh, executive vice president and general manager Pola Changnon, marketing VP Dexter Fedor, and VP of studio production Anne Wilson all lost their jobs. The future of TCM was suddenly up in the air. This not only outraged fans of classic cinema but threw some of Hollywood's most beloved filmmakers into a panic. Was David Zaslav, the CEO of the beleaguered Warner Bros. Discovery nixing the entire TCM brand the same way he did with so much of the films and TV shows on HBO Max? Perhaps Zaslav, having already accrued a horrendous reputation for a long series of consumer-hostile business decisions, figured he'd lean directly into supervillain territory.

Luckily, a cavalry rode to the rescue in the form of Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese, and Paul Thomas Anderson. After a fiery phone call (that every cineaste in the world wishes they could have heard) — and a presumed tongue-lashing about the importance of preserving classic cinema and its availability to the general public — Zaslav decided to rehire Tabesh and take on Spielberg, Scorsese, and Anderson as special TCM curators. For the time being, it seems that the brand is safe, and classic movies can be accessed.

Spielberg's first round of cinematic picks has already been released, and it includes films like "Meet Me in St. Louis," Douglas Sirk's "Imitation of Life," "Them!," "The Bad and the Beautiful," and Alfred Hitchcock's "The Wrong Man."

Scorsese's picks were announced on TCM's Twitter just this afternoon.