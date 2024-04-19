A Brutal 'Unhinged' Moment In Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare Was Improvised By Henry Cavill

If you've seen the trailers for Guy Ritchie's new movie "The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare," there's one zany aspect that likely stood out to you (well, two if you count Alan Ritchson's arms). The historically-based action flick seems to be having fun with its Nazi-killing sequences, so much so that Henry Cavill's hero can be seen sticking his tongue out like a rock star on stage every time he kills a German soldier. It's a weird, memorable detail that was improvised on the spot by Ritchie and Cavill, according to the latter's new interview with Variety.

"It was a co-improvisation between Guy and myself," the actor explained when speaking to Variety at the film's premiere this week. Apparently, it came about when the writer-director, presumably having shot a few takes the expected way, started encouraging Cavill to get a bit wild. "Guy said, 'I want you to have more fun with it. Stick your tongue out or something,'" Cavill recalled. "And so we did and it stuck, as featured quite well in the trailer."