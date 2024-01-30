Henry Cavill And Guy Ritchie Kick Nazi Butt In The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare Trailer

Has anyone told Guy Ritchie that it's totally okay to take a nap, get some water, or slow down before he burns himself out? The prolific English film director, producer, and screenwriter has been firing on all cylinders for the last 25 years, churning out thrillers, action comedies, spy dramas, and even a live-action Disney movie to boast one of the most impressive filmographies of any director working today. Last year saw the release of both "Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre" and "Guy Ritchie's The Covenant," with the latter hitting theaters in April. Now, Ritchie's next film is slated for release almost a year later to the day with "The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare." I say this with the utmost love and respect — that's a title that sounds like the result of a "Guy Ritchie Movie" movie title generator. This is to say, I'll absolutely be there on opening night to catch this nonsense.

We've been compiling as much available information as possible about the project for months, but today we've finally gotten a trailer to show that despite Ritchie's non-stop filmmaking, the man's still got it. "The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare" tells the story of the secret organization created by Prime Minister Winston Churchill and "James Bond" writer Ian Fleming during World War II. Their goal? Kill Nazis (and also coincidentally give birth to modern black operations). But is this a true story? Did this happen?