Henry Cavill And Guy Ritchie Kick Nazi Butt In The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare Trailer
Has anyone told Guy Ritchie that it's totally okay to take a nap, get some water, or slow down before he burns himself out? The prolific English film director, producer, and screenwriter has been firing on all cylinders for the last 25 years, churning out thrillers, action comedies, spy dramas, and even a live-action Disney movie to boast one of the most impressive filmographies of any director working today. Last year saw the release of both "Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre" and "Guy Ritchie's The Covenant," with the latter hitting theaters in April. Now, Ritchie's next film is slated for release almost a year later to the day with "The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare." I say this with the utmost love and respect — that's a title that sounds like the result of a "Guy Ritchie Movie" movie title generator. This is to say, I'll absolutely be there on opening night to catch this nonsense.
We've been compiling as much available information as possible about the project for months, but today we've finally gotten a trailer to show that despite Ritchie's non-stop filmmaking, the man's still got it. "The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare" tells the story of the secret organization created by Prime Minister Winston Churchill and "James Bond" writer Ian Fleming during World War II. Their goal? Kill Nazis (and also coincidentally give birth to modern black operations). But is this a true story? Did this happen?
The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare cast is stacked
Well, the Special Operations Executive group was a real organization, and this film was loosely based on the 2014 book "Churchill's Secret Warriors: The Explosive True Story of the Special Forces Desperadoes of WWII" by Damien Lewis, so this story is at minimum rooted in reality. But if the synopsis isn't enough to sell you on it, perhaps the ridiculously stacked cast will do the trick.
Henry Cavill (with an incredible beard) and Eiza González lead the cast of "The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare," and are joined by some serious powerhouse performers, including Jack Reacher himself, Alan Ritchson. Other cast members include Henry Golding, Alex Pettyfer, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Babs Olusanmokun, Til Schweiger, Henry Zaga, Cary Elwes, Fisher Stevens, Roger Snipes, Danny Sapani, Freddie Fox, Carlos Bardem, Olaf Kayhan, Mert Dincer, and Ethel von Brixham.
Honestly, the cast combined with this premise feels like an absolute dream collaboration for Guy Ritchie, and we should never grow tired of punching Nazis (or watching movies about people punching Nazis). According to the film's official synopsis, "this clandestine squad's unconventional and entirely 'ungentlemanly' fighting techniques against the Nazis significantly changed the course of the war." Here's hoping the film helps more people realize you can't reason or fight fair with Nazis — whatever time period you're in.
"The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare" debuts in theaters on April 19, 2024.