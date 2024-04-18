Star Trek: Discovery Just Brought Back Two Classic TV Tropes

This article contains spoilers for the latest episode of "Star Trek: Discovery."

For many Trekkies, "Star Trek: Discovery" has always felt a little like the younger brother clinging onto the franchise's back. The sky-high stakes that always seem to threaten the universe, the heavily serialized nature from episode to episode, and even the way these heart-on-their-sleeve characters carry themselves throughout their duties ("...like best buds at a slumber party," as /Film's Jacob Hall put it succinctly in his review for the season 5 premiere) has all but screamed the fact that this show was meant for younger, more modern audiences.

So imagine our surprise when episode 4 of this final season suddenly dipped into its bag of tricks to unleash not one, but two classic examples of TV tropes that hearken back to the days of "The Original Series." The "time bug" kicks everything off, catching Captain Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and Commander Rayner (Callum Keith Rennie) in the most quintessential of Trekkian problems: a time loop. Although not unfamiliar territory for our heroes — this isn't even the first time "Discovery" has gone back to this well, as season 1's "Magic to Make the Sanest Man Go Mad" deals with similar temporal shenanigans — what does make this episode stand apart is the fact that this plot serves two important purposes.

For one thing, it allows the writers to reuse a handful of the exact same interior sets of the USS Discovery for practically the entire hour, making this a bottle episode. Secondly, when Burnham travels back in time and re-experiences previous events in the show's history all over again, it's kind of like a Trekkian twist on the idea of a clip show. Together, "Face the Strange" becomes one of the show's quirkiest episodes yet.