Amy Winehouse Biopic Back To Black Is Off To A Good Start At The Box Office

It may not be hitting theaters in North America until next month, but the Amy Winehouse biopic "Back to Black" is off to a solid start at the box office overseas. The film opened in the U.K. and Ireland this past weekend, and it managed to top the charts in the territory, coming in ahead of Alex Garland's "Civil War," which topped the domestic charts with a $26 million debut, as well as "Kung Fu Panda 4." It's an impressive start, but how will the film fare when it arrives in the U.S. in May?

Director Sam Taylor-Johnson's "Back to Black" topped the U.K./Ireland charts with $3.36 million (£2.7m). That was above "Kung Fu Panda 4," which was in its third weekend in the territory, while "Civil War" had to settle for third place. Given that Winehouse is a London-born artist, it's not necessarily a shock that her native country embraced the biopic out of the gate. The film, which is being distributed by StudioCanal in the U.K. and Focus Features in the U.S., opened on 719 screens. That makes it the widest release of the year so far in England. That speaks volumes about how high those moviegoers are on the film.

The numbers are not quite as big as the opening for this year's "Bob Marley: One Love," which opened to more than $5 million in the U.K./Ireland back in February, before topping out with $177 million worldwide to date. It also broke records in the U.S. when it opened over Valentine's Day. That having been said, "One Love" cost a pretty hefty $70 million to produce. While the budget has not been revealed for "Back to Black," there is no universe in which it was that expensive. So it probably doesn't need to make quite as much to be a hit. Hence, this is still an encouraging start for the film's theatrical run.