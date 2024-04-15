A Prison Reality Show Has Netflix's Number One Spot Locked Up
If there's one thing more popular than true crime documentaries on Netflix, it's surely reality shows. The streamer has churned out a string of highly successful reality series, from "Love is Blind" to the controversial "Squid Game" reality show that was criticized for alleged "inhumane" conditions on the set. Now, the streamer has debuted its latest unorthodox take on the reality format with "Unlocked: A Jail Experiment," and it's another pretty controversial (and hugely popular) one from Netflix.
The show chronicles Arkansas sheriff Eric Higgins' radical approach to changing the conditions in Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility in Little Rock, Arkansas. That is to say that Higgins essentially handed over one unit of the county jail to its inmates. According to TUDUM, "Unlocked: A Jail Experiment" is "an eight-episode exploration of what happens when unit cells are unlocked for six weeks, and detainees create community and structure for themselves." What could possibly go wrong? For Higgins, that was the wrong question, as he was seemingly concerned more with what could go right (aside from the $60,000 the county received for participating), telling TUDUM he wanted to try something to "make the facility safer" and "hold [inmates] accountable but empower them at the same time."
Shockingly, however, the doc hasn't gone down all that well with some, including Chief Roy Baker with Arkansas First Responders Bureau, who called aspects of the experiment "reckless, irresponsible, and dangerous." Of course, the real question here is whether this experiment shows any signs of actually improving jail conditions and recidivism rates. In the meantime, however, it will probably be little consolation to Chief Baker that "Unlocked: A Jail Experiment" apparently makes for great TV.
Netflix viewers are loving Unlocked: A Jail Experiment
Of all the TV shows and films hitting Netflix in April, "Unlocked: A Jail Experiment" is surely the most unique. While chilling documentary series "Files of the Unexplained" held the number one spot on the Netflix charts for some time this month, that's a much more traditional show than "Unlocked," which now seemingly has the charts locked down.
FlixPatrol, a site that aggregates viewing metrics for streaming platforms, reveals that "Unlocked: A Jail Experiment" has been number one on the Netflix U.S. charts since it dropped on April 10, 2024, remaining in the top spot from April 11 to April 15. That's where the show remains at the time of writing, but judging by its momentum thus far, it will likely stay at or near the top for some time.
But it's not just the U.S. that has responded to this unorthodox reality series. "Unlocked: A Jail Experiment" has struck a chord with audiences around the world, remaining at number one since its release in Canada, and briefly hitting the top spot in Iceland, South Africa, and the U.K. The show has charted in 39 countries around the world, and at the time of writing remains number one in the U.S. with British drama series "Baby Reindeer" following closely behind. Chief Roy Baker won't be pleased, then, but for now the show remains a bonafide hit, so there's every chance we'll see something similar cropping up in the near future.
The controversy over Unlocked: a Jail Experiment
The aftermath of "Unlocked: A Jail Experiment" looks to be as riveting as the show itself. As The Daily Mail notes, the cast included "13 accused murderers," with several of the inmates that appeared on the show later being convicted, while two others were acquitted. Meanwhile, Sheriff Eric Higgins is under pressure from The Pulaski County Government, which asked to explain the agreement he brokered with Lucky 8, the production company behind the show.
As ABC7 news reports, in response to an ordinance passed by the Pulaski County Quorum Court, Higgins claimed Netflix's advertisement of "no locks" and "no officers" was inaccurate and that an officer was stationed six to eight feet outside the unit's secured doors at all times. He also pointed to an officer who was monitoring cameras and the fact that deputies were inside the unit consistently. It was also revealed that federal detainees were precluded from participating, as were "detainees with a sexual charge," and detainees on a "keep separate list."
Sheriff Higgins explained his decision to conduct the experiment to TUDUM, saying:
"In this country, we have a certain perception of someone who goes to jail — the assumption being that they're guilty. But they deserve dignity. These individuals, they're fathers, they're uncles, they're sons. People care about them... they're not just a number. I believe that if you treat people right, and you hold them accountable... I think they take that with them when they walk out of this facility. I think we have proven that people will rise to the expectation."
No doubt the controversy will simply help to make this series even more popular, so if you've yet to get caught up, why not stream away and decide on which side of this debate you fall?