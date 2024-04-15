A Prison Reality Show Has Netflix's Number One Spot Locked Up

If there's one thing more popular than true crime documentaries on Netflix, it's surely reality shows. The streamer has churned out a string of highly successful reality series, from "Love is Blind" to the controversial "Squid Game" reality show that was criticized for alleged "inhumane" conditions on the set. Now, the streamer has debuted its latest unorthodox take on the reality format with "Unlocked: A Jail Experiment," and it's another pretty controversial (and hugely popular) one from Netflix.

The show chronicles Arkansas sheriff Eric Higgins' radical approach to changing the conditions in Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility in Little Rock, Arkansas. That is to say that Higgins essentially handed over one unit of the county jail to its inmates. According to TUDUM, "Unlocked: A Jail Experiment" is "an eight-episode exploration of what happens when unit cells are unlocked for six weeks, and detainees create community and structure for themselves." What could possibly go wrong? For Higgins, that was the wrong question, as he was seemingly concerned more with what could go right (aside from the $60,000 the county received for participating), telling TUDUM he wanted to try something to "make the facility safer" and "hold [inmates] accountable but empower them at the same time."

Shockingly, however, the doc hasn't gone down all that well with some, including Chief Roy Baker with Arkansas First Responders Bureau, who called aspects of the experiment "reckless, irresponsible, and dangerous." Of course, the real question here is whether this experiment shows any signs of actually improving jail conditions and recidivism rates. In the meantime, however, it will probably be little consolation to Chief Baker that "Unlocked: A Jail Experiment" apparently makes for great TV.