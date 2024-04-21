Dune Taught Timothée Chalamet A Hard Skill That He Never Hopes To Use For Real

Actors have to learn to do all kinds of interesting things in order to play various roles, from accents to dance moves to various skills and hobbies. Jennifer Lawrence learned how to skin and gut a squirrel for her role in the 2010 Kentucky holler noir "Winter's Bone," for example, and the actors in James Cameron's "Avatar: The Way of Water" had to learn how to hold their breath for an extended length of time. For Denis Villeneuve's "Dune: Part One" and "Dune: Part Two," star Timothée Chalamet theoretically had to learn quite a bit, because there are many aspects of life on the desert planet Arrakis that just don't have direct Earth counterparts. It's not like he can just magically understand what it's like to be surrounded by the psychic power-giving spice, for example, but he certainly has to pretend. As his character Paul Atreides, who is destined to become the Muad'dib, a prophesied spiritual leader, Chalamet had to learn how to not only feign psychic abilities but practice hand-to-hand combat, sword-fighting, riding a giant sandworm, and more.

In an interview with USA Today, Chalamet shared some of the secrets behind the various things he had to learn for both parts of the "Dune" saga (thus far), and one of them, in particular, was a challenge that he hopes he never has to replicate in the real world: sand walking.